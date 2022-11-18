Left Menu

MEA driver arrested for espionage by Delhi Police: Sources

Delhi Polices Crime Branch team has arrested a driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs on charges of espionage for allegedly leaking confidential details to a Pakistan-based person, sources said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 17:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police's Crime Branch team has arrested a driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs on charges of espionage for allegedly leaking confidential details to a Pakistan-based person, sources said on Friday. According to a source, the arrest was made on Friday from the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here. The suspect allegedly used to pass "confidential and sensitive" information related to national security to a person based in Pakistan. The source said the driver was honey trapped by an ISI person who pretended to be a woman when he spoke with him.

Police, however, refused to share any details of the case citing concerns over national security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

