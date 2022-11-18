Left Menu

President Xi invites Chile's Boric to China in 2023

China's President Xi Jinping has invited Chilean leader Gabriel Boric to visit the country next year, following the bilateral meeting the two held on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Thailand on Friday, the Chilean government said.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 18-11-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 19:14 IST
President Xi invites Chile's Boric to China in 2023
  • Country:
  • Argentina

China's President Xi Jinping has invited Chilean leader Gabriel Boric to visit the country next year, following the bilateral meeting the two held on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Thailand on Friday, the Chilean government said. China is the South American country's main trading partner.

"The bilateral relationship was discussed with the Chinese president and (he) invited President Boric to conduct an official visit next year," Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola said from the Thai capital. During Friday's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Boric also met with the Prime Minister of Australia and the President of Vietnam, with whom he discussed the CPTPP trans-Pacific trade agreement to which the three countries all belong.

Chile is the largest global exporter of copper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022