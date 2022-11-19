Left Menu

APEC leaders pledge to strengthen rules-based multilateral trading system

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum vowed on Saturday to uphold and strengthen a rules-based multilateral trading system while most of them condemned Russia's war in Ukraine. Leaders of the 21 members of the grouping in their declaration at the end of a two-day summit in Bangkok also said they recognised that more intensive efforts were needed to address such challenges as rising inflation, food security, climate change and natural disasters.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 12:55 IST
APEC leaders pledge to strengthen rules-based multilateral trading system
APEC logo (Photo Source: APEC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum vowed on Saturday to uphold and strengthen a rules-based multilateral trading system while most of them condemned Russia's war in Ukraine.

Leaders of the 21 members of the grouping in their declaration at the end of a two-day summit in Bangkok also said they recognized that more intensive efforts were needed to address such challenges as rising inflation, food security, climate change, and natural disasters. The APEC gathering is the third summit in the region in the past week. A Southeast Asian summit that included China, Japan, and the United States was held in Cambodia while the Group of 20 (G20) nations met on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The earlier meetings were dominated by the war in Ukraine as well as tensions over Taiwan and the Korean peninsula. At the G20 meeting in Indonesia, countries unanimously adopted a declaration saying most members condemned the Ukraine war but that also acknowledged some countries saw the conflict differently.

The APEC leaders echoed that as they referred to U.N. resolutions that deplore Russia's aggression and demand its complete and unconditional withdrawal from Ukraine. "This year, we have also witnessed the war in Ukraine further adversely impact the global economy," they said.

"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy." "There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions. Recognizing that APEC is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022