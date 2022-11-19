Two men get 20-year prison sentence for abduction, rape of minor

Left Menu

Police had lodged a case against Sonu and Ramavatar under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act on January 14 on the basis of the girls complaint, he said.The incident took place on January 13 when the survivor was alone at home, she had said in her complaint.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 19-11-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 14:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A local POCSO court has convicted two men for abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl. The court has also fined them Rs 50,000 each. POCSO Court–III Judge Deepak Dubey convicted the duo despite four key witnesses, including the rape survivor, turning hostile. Sonu (22) and Ramavatar (18), both residents of Udhyog Nagar police station limits in Kota city, were convicted on the basis of DNA and medical reports, POCSO Court–III Public Prosecutor Lalit Kumar Sharma said. Police had lodged a case against Sonu and Ramavatar under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act on January 14 on the basis of the girl's complaint, he said.

The incident took place on January 13 when the survivor was alone at home, she had said in her complaint. According to the complaint, Sonu and Ramavatar abducted her from her home on a motorcycle. They took her to to an isolated place where Sonu raped her while Ramavatar kept guard, Sharma added. He added that the survivor, her parents and her brother all turned hostile during the trial. However, after medical and DNA reports confirmed rape, the court convicted the duo and sent them to jail for 20 years.

