NZ win toss, ask India to bat in 2nd T20I

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I here on Sunday.

The series-opener was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain on Friday. Teams: India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson.

