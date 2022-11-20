Ind vs NZ:Rain stops play in second T20I

Rain interrupted play after India reached 50 for one in 6.4 overs in the second T20I against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan was batting on 28 off 22 balls and Suryakumar Yadav on six off five deliveries when covers were called to the middle.

Rishabh Pant (6) opened alongside Kishan but the move did not work as he fell in the sixth over to Lockie Ferguson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)