Following are the top stories at 9.25 PM: NATION MDS15 LD-ALL EXPLOSION Blast in autorickshaw an act of terror: Karnataka DGP Bengaluru: The explosion inside a moving autorickshaw near a police station in Mangaluru was triggered by explosives concealed in a cooker and it is an act of terror intended to cause damage, Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

DEL40 2NDLDALL MEHRAULI KILLING Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search for Walkar's remains; more statements recorded in Maha New Delhi/Mumbai: Delhi Police on Sunday recovered parts of skull and some bones from a forest area and deployed teams to drain a pond in South Delhi's Maidangarhi as it intensified its search for the remains of Shraddha Walkar that were allegedly dumped by her live-in partner after murdering her six months ago, sources said.

DEL37 COP27-AGREEMENT 2NDLD ISSUES COP27 ends with historic compensation fund; delivers less on other issues New Delhi: The UN climate summit in Egypt concluded on Sunday with a landmark decision to establish a fund to address loss and damage, but the outcome on other crucial issues such as India's call for phasedown of all fossil fuels reflected little progress. By Gaurav Saini BOM35 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-LDALL PM PM Modi slams Cong over Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, asks people to not waste votes on opposition party Dhoraji (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday questioned the moral ground on which Congress is seeking votes in Gujarat when its leader was joined in his Bharat Jodo Yatra by a woman anti-Narmada activist who stalled the ambitious dam project for three decades.

BOM34 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-SHAH Congress exploited tribals for votes, PM Modi gave country its first tribal President: Shah in Gujarat Dediapada: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday accused the Congress of exploiting the tribal community for votes, and said it was only after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister that the country got its first tribal President in Droupadi Murmu.

CAL20 WB-MAMATA-LD PM Mamata likely to meet PM Modi on Dec 5 in Delhi Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the CMs' meeting in New Delhi on December 5, an official said on Sunday.

DEL32 ELECTION-GUJARAT-CONG-AHMED PATEL Gujarat: Ahmed Patel's name still holds sway in Bharuch despite AAP factor Bharuch (Gujarat): It has been two years since the Congress' veteran leader and troubleshooter Ahmed Patel passed away. But this electoral season in Gujarat, he is still the party's ace in his native Bharuch district. By Prakash Kumar CAL17 MYANMAR-TRADE-MINISTER Myanmar wants to expand G2G trade basket Kolkata: Myanmar is committed to enhancing bilateral ties and wants to expand the G2G trade basket with inclusion of more agro items such as green mung beans, a minister from the southeast Asian country said. By Bishaswar Malakar LEGAL LGD6 DL-HC-EXCISE-NAIR Excise policy scam: Delhi HC to hear on Monday plea by Vijay Nair on info leak to media New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear on Monday a plea by businessman Vijay Nair, an accused in the Delhi excise policy scam case, claiming that sensitive information related to the matter was being leaked to the media by investigating agencies. LGD4 SC-BRIDGE COLLAPSE SC to hear on Nov 21 plea seeking probe into Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat which claimed over 130 lives.

FOREIGN FGN52 NEPAL-LDALL POLLS 61 per cent voting recorded in Nepal elections, 1 killed in poll-related violence Kathmandu: About 61 per cent polling was recorded on Sunday in Nepal's parliament and provincial assemblies elections, marred by sporadic violence and clashes that left one person dead and disrupted voting at several polling stations, officials said. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN44 NEPAL-POLLS-INDIA-CEC India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar observes Nepal polls Kathmandu: A delegation from the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Sunday observed the general elections in Nepal and visited several polling stations.

FGN37 LANKA-TERROR-LAW Sri Lanka mulls repealing controversial anti-terror law Colombo: The Sri Lankan government is drafting a new counter-terrorism law to replace the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said on Sunday.

