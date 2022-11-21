Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 14:05 IST
UAE foreign minister on two-day visit to India
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • India

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is arriving here Monday on a two-day official visit as the country looks forward to further strengthening bilateral relationship with India.

Sheikh Abdullah, who is accompanied by a senior-level delegation, will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

''The visit will be part of regular consultations between the two countries on bilateral as well as global issues of mutual interest,'' a statement by the External Affairs Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE on June 28 and met President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Jaishankar had visited the UAE in August-September to co-chair the 14th Joint Commission Meeting and the third Strategic Dialogue with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

