U.S. urges de-escalation in Syria, opposes violations of Iraq's sovereignty
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2022 07:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 07:14 IST
The United States on Monday urged de-escalation of violence in Syria, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement, after tit-for-tat attacks by Turkey's military and a Kurdish militia.
Price also said the United States continued to oppose "any uncoordinated military action in Iraq that violates Iraq’s sovereignty."
