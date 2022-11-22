Left Menu

U.S. urges de-escalation in Syria, opposes violations of Iraq's sovereignty

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2022 07:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 07:14 IST
U.S. urges de-escalation in Syria, opposes violations of Iraq's sovereignty
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Monday urged de-escalation of violence in Syria, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement, after tit-for-tat attacks by Turkey's military and a Kurdish militia.

Price also said the United States continued to oppose "any uncoordinated military action in Iraq that violates Iraq’s sovereignty."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
4
WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022