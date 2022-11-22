U.S. urges de-escalation in Syria, opposes violations of Iraq's sovereignty

The United States on Monday urged de-escalation of violence in Syria, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement, after tit-for-tat attacks by Turkey's military and a Kurdish militia.

Price also said the United States continued to oppose "any uncoordinated military action in Iraq that violates Iraq’s sovereignty."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)