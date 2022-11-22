Damage from Russian attacks is 'colossal' - Ukraine's power grid operator

The head of Ukraine's national power grid operator said on Tuesday the damage dealt to Ukrainian power generating facilities by Russian missile attacks was "colossal".

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chief executive officer of Ukrenergo, told a briefing that his company wanted to help provide the conditions for Ukrainians stay in the country through winter and described calls to evacuate as "inappropriate".

