Damage from Russian attacks is 'colossal' - Ukraine's power grid operator
Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:00 IST
The head of Ukraine's national power grid operator said on Tuesday the damage dealt to Ukrainian power generating facilities by Russian missile attacks was "colossal".
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chief executive officer of Ukrenergo, told a briefing that his company wanted to help provide the conditions for Ukrainians stay in the country through winter and described calls to evacuate as "inappropriate".
