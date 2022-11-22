Shanghai to tighten COVID rules for people entering the city

China's financial hub Shanghai said on Tuesday it will tighten rules for people entering the city from Nov. 24 to combat the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

People who have stayed in Shanghai for less than five days will not be allowed to enter public places from Nov. 24, according to a statement published by the Shanghai government.

