US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on gains in Walgreens, Best Buy

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 20:08 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with gains in shares of Walgreens and Best Buy helping investors assuage worries around the economic fallout from stricter COVID-19 curbs in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.8 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 33810.05. The S&P 500 rose 15.6 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 3965.51​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 34.0 points, or 0.31%, to 11058.559 at the opening bell.

Also Read: China's COVID resurgence spurs new curbs, Foxconn imposes restrictions

