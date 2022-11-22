Germany to withdraw troops from Mali by May 2024 - Spiegel
Germany's government has agreed to withdraw its troops from Mali by May 2024, Spiegel reported on Tuesday without citing its sources.
Berlin has deployed some 1,000 troops to Mali, most near the northern town of Gao where their main task is to gather reconnaissance for the U.N. peacekeeping mission MINUSMA.
