PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-11-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 22:11 IST
Arms licence verification reveals many weapons issued on basis of fake addresses, says Punjab DGP
Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday said an extensive verification drive of licensed arms in the state had revealed that many weapons were issued on the basis of fake addresses.

''On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police has started an extensive drive for verification of licensed arms. It has been observed that many weapons have been issued on fake addresses,'' Yadav said in a video message.

He added that all such licences would be cancelled. The verification drive will be completed in three months, he said.

The Punjab government had recently ordered a review of arms licences within three months. It had also banned the public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture and violence.

''Wherever hate hate crime or hate speech is made against any community, FIR will be registered and strict legal action taken.

''Glorification of weapons -- whether in songs or in social media -- has been banned by the Punjab government and strict legal action will be taken against those violating the government orders,'' the DGP said.

The Bhagwant Mann government has been under fire from opposition parties for the alleged deterioration of law and order in the state.

The state witnessed two major incidents -- the killings of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri on November 4 and Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh on November 10. Both were under police protection.

After the murder of Singh, the opposition parties had said the state had become India's ''terror capital'' where anarchy reigned.

Additional Director-General of Police Arpit Shukla on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting in Phagwara to review the law-and-order situation in the Jalandhar Range.

According to a statement, Shukla directed Police Commissioners of Police/Senior Superintendents of Police to increase the number of checkpoints, especially at night, in their respective jurisdictions and ensure checking of maximum vehicles at every 'naka' to curtail criminal activities. Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range) Gursharan Sandhu and Senior Superintendents of Police Kapurthala Navneet Bains were present at the meeting.

Shukla also asked district police chiefs to intensify vigil around anti-social elements and issued directions regarding crucial matters of law and order.

He said the police had been working day in and day out to maintain law and order in the state. ''Additionally, a special drive has been launched to keep tabs on activities of gangsters and drug smugglers and it has been witnessing considerable progress,'' he added.

