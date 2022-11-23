Left Menu

Pak govt receives names of senior generals for next Army chief

The clouds of uncertainty around the appointment of Pakistans new army chief began to clear on Wednesday after the government announced on Wednesday that it has received the names of six senior generals for the post to succeed incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa.Gen Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after a three-year extension.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-11-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 11:50 IST
Pak govt receives names of senior generals for next Army chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The clouds of uncertainty around the appointment of Pakistan's new army chief began to clear on Wednesday after the government announced on Wednesday that it has received the names of six senior generals for the post to succeed incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Gen Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after a three-year extension. He has ruled out seeking another extension. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) issued a brief statement on Twitter that it received the summary from the Ministry of Defence for the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

"The prime minister will take a decision on the appointments as per the laid down procedure," according to the statement.

The Army also confirmed that it had sent the names of six top lieutenant generals for the appointments.

Although it did not mention the names, but it is believed that the six men include Lt Gen Asim Munir (currently Quarter Master General), Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza (Commander 10 Corps), Lt Gen Azhar Abbas (Chief of General Staff), Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood (National Defence University Presi­dent), Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Commander Baha­walpur Corps), and Lt Gen Mohammad Amir (Com­mander Gujranwala Corps).

Two of them would be picked by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for promotion and appointment for the posts of COAS and CJCSC before November 29. Sharif will send the summary to President Arif Alvi who will notify the appointments.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that the process of appointment of the next army chief will be completed by November 25.

On Monday, Gen Bajwa visited the Naval and Air Headquarters in Islamabad as part of his farewell visits. He also visited Rawalpindi Corps Headquarters and laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument.

The CJCS is the highest authority in the hierarchy of the armed forces but the key powers including mobilisation of troops, appointments and transfers lie with the Chief of Army Staff which makes the person holding the post the most powerful in the military.

The powerful Army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022