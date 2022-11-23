Soccer-Saudi's Al-Shahrani to undergo surgery and likely out of World Cup
Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Al-Shahrani's World Cup is likely over as he will undergo surgery after sustaining a facial injury during the 2-1 Group C victory over Argentina on Tuesday.
Al-Shahrani fell to the ground after colliding with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in stoppage time and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher. "Yasser Al-Shahrani is heading to the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh and will undergo surgery in the coming few hours as per the medical staff's recovery plan," the Saudi Federation said on social media.
Reuters was not able to obtain comment from officials of the Saudi Federation about his participation in the following two group games. (Editing by Christian Radnedge)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-Hayden backs Pakistan skipper Babar to fire in World Cup semi
Soccer-Phillips hoping for England World Cup spot after injury return
Canada Soccer to reveal World Cup roster on Sunday
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Demand for private jets from India soars
Sports News Roundup: Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup; Motor racing-'Now I'm one of you,' Hamilton tells Brazil as he becomes honorary citizen and more