Following are the top stories at 9.20 PM: NATION DEL49 SC-LDALL ELECTION COMMISSION Any 'hanky panky': SC asks Centre to produce files related to appointment of EC Arun Goel New Delhi: The recent appointment of election commissioner Arun Goel came under the scanner of the Supreme Court which asked the Centre on Wednesday to produce the original files related to his selection, saying it wanted to know whether there was any ''hanky panky''.

DEL50 LDALL JAIN-VIDEO Jain seeks injunction as more 'leaked' jail videos emerge; BJP says he appears to be in holiday resort New Delhi: Fresh videos of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain emerged on Wednesday showing him eating uncooked vegetables and fruits in his Tihar prison cell, with the BJP alleging that those jailed for corruption charges were enjoying facilities of a ''holiday resort'' under the 'Kejriwal model'.

DEL47 LDALL MEHRAULI KILLING Poonawala down with fever, polygraph test could not be completed New Delhi/Mumbai: The polygraph test on Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala could not conducted on Wednesday since he is down with fever and cold, police said as a 2020 complaint surfaced in which victim Shraddha Walkar alleged her partner tried to kill her and she feared he would cut her into pieces.

DEL37 JK-DGP-TERRORISM JK DGP says security situation in J-K improving, number of militants below 100 Srinagar: The number of militants in the Valley has come down below hundred and the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is better than before, the union territory's police chief Dilbag Singh said on Wednesday.

DEL46 UNIVERSITIES-EMPLOYABILITY-RANKING Times Higher Education employability ranking: IIT Delhi only Indian institution in top 50 New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is the only Indian educational institution among top 50 in the Global University Employability Rankings by Times Higher Education (THE).

BOM39 GJ-COURT-BRIDGE Morbi bridge collapse: Court denies bail to eight accused, order reserved on one plea Morbi: A court here on Wednesday rejected bail applications of eight out of nine persons arrested in connection with the Morbi suspension bridge collapse tragedy.

BOM36 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-PM-RALLY Congress protected 'anti-social elements' during its rule in Gujarat: PM at poll rally Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the people of Gujarat used to live under fear when the Congress was in power because ''anti-social elements'' were given protection by the party.

CAL30 BH-LD AADITYA-THACKERAY On Bihar trip, Aaditya Thackeray meets Nitish and Tejashwi; deflects anti-migrant charge Patna: Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday sought to distance himself from the strident ''anti-migrant'' stance that the Shiv Sena, founded by his late grandfather Bal Thackeray, has often been accused of.

DEL36 CBI-GUTKA-CHARGE SHEET Tamil Nadu gutka scam: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against former ministers, officials New Delhi: The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against some former Tamil Nadu ministers and former senior police officers in a case related to the illegal sale of gutka in the state, officials said Wednesday.

DEL42 CAMBODIA-RAJNATH-ADMM PLUS Transnational and cross-border terrorism gravest threat to regional, global security: Rajnath New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday called for urgent and resolute global efforts to counter transnational and cross-border terrorism as he termed it the ''gravest threat'' to regional and global security.

DEL33 RJ-2NDLD PILOT-YATRA Sachin Pilot distances himself from Gurjar leader's demand, says Cong yatra will be successful Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday distanced himself from a threat by a Gurjar outfit to disrupt the Bharat Jodo Yatra if its demand to make him the Rajasthan chief minister is not accepted, and instead accused the BJP of trying to create ''disturbances''.

BUSINESS DEL34 BIZ-REVENUE SECY-TAX COLLECTION Tax collection to exceed Budget estimate by nearly Rs 4 lakh crore: Revenue Secy New Delhi: India's tax collection will exceed the budget estimate by nearly Rs 4 lakh crore in the current fiscal on the back of buoyant income tax, customs duty and GST mop-up, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday. By Joyeeta Dey LEGAL LGD39 SC-EC-LD COLLEGIUM Will it not be complete breakdown of system if CEC doesn't act on allegations against PM, asks SC New Delhi: Underlining the importance of having a Chief Election Commissioner who is ''independent and a man of character'', the Supreme Court Wednesday wondered will it not be a case of ''complete breakdown of system'' if the CEC does not act against the prime minister.

FOREIGN FGN72 UK-UKRAINE UK adds artillery rounds, helicopters to military aid to Ukraine London: An additional 10,000 artillery rounds will be provided by the UK to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced on Wednesday on a visit to Norway. By Aditi Khanna FGN58 NEPAL-INDIA-FLIGHTS Nepal Airlines seeks restoration of four flights per week to Delhi amid tiff with aviation authority Kathmandu: Nepal Airlines Corporation, the Himalayan nation's flag carrier, has urged the civil aviation authority to drop its unilateral decision to cut the number of flights on the lucrative Kathmandu-Delhi sector from 14 to 10 per week for not utilising the newly-opened Gautam Buddha International Airport. By Shirish B. Pradhan PTI RDT RDT

