Border violence: Meghalaya CM distributes ex-gratia payment to family of deceased

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday led a cabinet delegation to Mukroh village, and handed over Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of each of the five persons who were killed during recent clashes along a disputed border area with Assam, officials said.

Sangma was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsonga, Urban Affairs Minister Snaiwbhalang Dhar and Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla, among others, they said.

Interacting with the family members of the deceased, the chief minister expressed his condolences on behalf of the state government, and told them that all official functions and festivals have been cancelled in the wake of the incident.

On his way to the village, Sangma faced protests from members of social organisations, who demanded that the culprits be booked as per law.

He assured that the perpetrators would be brought to book, the officials said.

Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at a disputed location in West Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest personnel of Assam.

