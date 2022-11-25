Landmine weighing 40 kg found at Jharkhand forest

A landmine weighing 40 kg was found in a forest in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Thursday, police said.

The landmine was found in a forest near the Kharki village in Bishnugarh police station area, they said.

It was suspected that Maoists planted it to target security personnel, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

The landmine, which weighed 40 kg, was defused by the bomb disposal squad of the Jharkhand Jaguar force, he said.

Twenty-six Maoist posters were also found at the spot, he added.

