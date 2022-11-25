Left Menu

Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider third complaint

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-11-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 17:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The scope of an investigation into the behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include a third formal complaint, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokeswoman said on Friday.

"I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to add a further formal complaint relating to conduct at the Department for Exiting the European Union and to establish the facts in line with the existing terms of reference," the spokeswoman said.

