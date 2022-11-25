Bank of Ghana can't confirm plan for mining firms to sell 20% of refined gold to c.bank

The Bank of Ghana cannot confirm or deny whether it is considering an order for large-scale mining firms to sell 20% of their refined gold to them from Jan. 1, 2023, Communications Officer Sam Opoku told Reuters on Friday.

The plan was outlined by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia earlier on Friday.

