Soccer-Netherlands lead Ecuador 1-0 at halftime in Group A contest
Cody Gakpo's sixth-minute rocket gave the Netherlands a 1-0 lead over Ecuador at halftime in their World Cup Group A clash at Khalifa International Stadium on Friday, to leave the Dutch on the cusp of securing a spot in the knockout round.
Enner Valencia, who had both Ecuador goals in their opening 2-0 win over Qatar, had the South Americans best chance, forcing Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert to make a diving save from his curling shot.
