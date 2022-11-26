Left Menu

Prasar Bharati to host general assembly of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 20:56 IST
Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is hosting a 59th General Assembly of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union that will see participation of around 300 international delegates from across 40 countries.

The theme of this year's assembly is 'Serving the People: Media's Role in Times of Crisis'. The conference began on November 25 and will continue till November 30, a statement from Prasar Bharati said.

The event also includes the TV Song festival that will be held on Sunday at the Siri Fort Auditorium.

The ABU is a nonprofit, professional association of the broadcasting organizations of Asia and pacific region.

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi highlighted the role played by the electronic media during the COVID-19 crisis and underscored the necessity to remain updated and relevant for the future.

The Conference is expected to strengthen relations with foreign broadcasters, particularly from ASEAN countries, and help further the Act East Policy pursued by the government.

The Conference will provide opportunities for Broadcasters to interact with each other, discuss the challenges faced by the media industry in general and public service broadcasters in particular.

