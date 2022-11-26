Left Menu

NDRF team joins search for a missing man in J-K’s Rajouri

PTI | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 21:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A special team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday joined the ongoing search operation for a man who went missing about 11 days ago in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

Ranjeet Kumar (29), a resident of Saranoo village, was reported missing last week and is believed to have drowned in the river, prompting police and SDRF to launch a search operation to trace him out, the officials said.

Army teams also joined the search parties and also pressed into service sniffer dogs on Wednesday but there was no trace of the missing person, the officials said.

They said teams of NDRF have arrived at the village along with advanced boats and specialist divers and joined the search operation.

The search operation was on when last reports were received, the officials said.

