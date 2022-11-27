UK marks 26/11 Mumbai attacks anniversary with tributes, protests

Sombre musical, floral tributes and anti-terrorism protests in the UK commemorated the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks that claimed 166 lives in 12 coordinated strikes across the city.

The High Commission of India in London hosted a special homage on Saturday, replete with a photography exhibition and snapshots from November 26, 2008, a shrine to the victims and tributes attended by members of the Indian diaspora and senior parliamentarians.

A film depicting the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, voices of many Mumbaikars and foreign tourists caught in the attacks, including at the city's iconic Taj Palace Hotel, was followed by a violin recital by musician Sunita Bhuyan.

"These were real people, with real families with real hopes and aspirations, all of which were cut short," said Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, in his address to the gathering.

"We salute the police personnel, the members of the National Security Guard (NSG) who lost their lives doing their duties. Let us also remember the many who lost their lives doing what was daily for them… Every one of us remembers and commemorates on this day the courage, fortitude and resilience of Mumbai and every citizen of the world who has known terror and has had to see it in its face and has not blinked but has stared back," he said.

The theme of the commemoration was around "never forget, never forgive and never again" and also included messages from Britain's members of Parliament from across party lines.

"There is one strong message that we must all take away: that terrorism will never win because we will always stand in the face of terrorism and perpetrators of terrorist activities. That is the one thing that unites us all," said Priti Patel, Indian-origin Conservative Party MP and former UK Home Secretary.

"We must all pull together to defeat terrorism… and today, together we say: never again," said Catherine West, Labour MP and Shadow Foreign Minister.

"We can still feel the pain from that attack," added veteran Indian-origin Labour MP Virendra Sharma.

The commemoration was also attended by several visiting dignitaries from India, including sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his son Ayaan, and concluded with a floral tribute at a candle-lit shrine created in memory of the victims created outside India House.

The Taj Hotel at St. James' Court in London also held its own annual candle-light tribute in memory of the staff members and guests who lost their lives in the attack 14 years ago.

Earlier on Saturday, Indian diaspora groups gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London to register their protest against cross-border terrorism and the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organisation linked with the attacks.

The Race, Ethnicity and Cultural Heritage (REACH) India UK Chapter led protest involved members carrying placards that read "Stop Terrorism" and "United Against Terror".

The Mumbai terror attack which drew widespread global condemnation, began on November 26 and lasted until November 29, 2008.

A total of 166 people, including several other foreign nationals, were killed and more than 300 others wounded.

Nine Pakistani terrorists were killed by the Indian security forces.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)