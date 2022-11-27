Punjab Police seize 8 Chinese pistols, 60 bullets, 2 kg heroin smuggled from Pak via drone
Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested a person and seized from him eight Chinese pistols, 60 bullets and two kg heroin smuggled into India by a drone from Pakistan, an official said.
A Punjab Police official said the accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Havlian village in Tarn Taran district.
The official said the police had specific information that a consignment of arms, ammunition and drugs would be smuggled from Pakistan through a drone.
The drone dropped the consignment inside the Indian territory on Friday and Singh tretrieved it on Saturday, police said.
Singh was nabbed after his car was intercepted by a police team at Ajnala road on Sunday morning.
