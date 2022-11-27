Family of Assam forest guard, killed in border violence, to get Rs 14 lakh, govt job

The family of Bidyasing Lekhte, the forest guard killed in the violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border, will receive Rs 14 lakh ex-gratia and salary till his retirement age, besides a government job for his wife, officials said on Sunday.

Immediately after the deadly violence, which left five villagers from Meghalaya dead along with the Forest Protection Force personnel, the Assam government announced Rs 5 lakh for the families of all the six deceased persons.

Assam Hills Area Development Minister Jogen Mohan and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang visited the house of Lekhte and announced a slew of relief measures for his family, an official said.

''Mohan said that the Forest Department will give Rs 4 lakh to the family, while Ronghang announced that Rs 5 lakh will be provided by the Council. These amounts will be in addition to what the Assam government already announced,'' he added.

Besides, Lekhte's wife will continue to get the salary till the retirement age of the slain forest personnel.

''The CEM further said that the Council will make necessary arrangements to offer a government job to Lekhte's wife in the coming days,'' the official said.

Five people from Meghalaya were killed in firing by the Assam Police along the inter-state border on Tuesday as they tried to control an armed mob that allegedly attacked them, leading to the death of a forest guard, after a truck transporting illegally-felled timber was intercepted, according to officials.

