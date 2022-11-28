Left Menu

Special court grants bail to ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's son in money laundering case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 15:53 IST
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh Deshmukh on Monday appeared before a special court here in connection with a money laundering case and was granted bail.

A special court designated to hear cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) recorded his appearance and then granted him bail.

The court had in February this year issued summons to Hrishikesh after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted its complaint (chargesheet) in the case.

Hrishikesh was arraigned as an accused in the chargesheet.

After appearing before the court, Hrishikesh filed an application through his advocate Aniket Nikam requesting the court to accept his appearance and grant him bail.

In his application, Hrishikesh pointed out that the accusations in the ED's case were confined to the alleged acts of omission and commission by his father in his capacity as the then home minister from January 2020 to April 2021.

The plea cited that Anil Deshmukh had already been granted bail in the case by the Bombay High Court.

The ED began its probe against Anil Deshmukh after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against him over allegations of extortion made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The probe agency claimed that the former minister had misused his official position and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The money was channelled to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukh family, it alleged.

Although Anil Deshmukh has been granted bail in this case, he continues to remain in jail in the case lodged against him by the CBI on corruption charges.

