Man killed in collision between two trucks in Rajasthan's Barmer

A truck driver burnt to death after a fire broke out following a collision between two trucks in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday, police said. The incident occurred on Barmer-Jodhpur road, they said, adding the driver and cleaner of the other truck escaped unhurt.

Efforts are on to identify the truck driver, they said.

