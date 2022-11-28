Left Menu

Man killed in collision between two trucks in Rajasthan's Barmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-11-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 17:15 IST
Man killed in collision between two trucks in Rajasthan's Barmer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A truck driver burnt to death after a fire broke out following a collision between two trucks in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday, police said. The incident occurred on Barmer-Jodhpur road, they said, adding the driver and cleaner of the other truck escaped unhurt.

Efforts are on to identify the truck driver, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022