US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on China COVID protests; Apple slips

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 20:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies reignited concerns about economic growth, while Apple slipped on a report of disruption in production at a factory in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.1 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 34,275.91. The S&P 500 fell 20.8 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 4,005.36​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.8 points, or 0.70%, to 11,147.568 at the opening bell.

