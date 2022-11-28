Researcher accused of spying for China granted bail in Canada -CTV

A researcher charged with espionage in Canada for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets to benefit China was granted bail on Monday by a Canadian judge, CTV News reported.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, who worked at Canada's largest electricity producer Hydro-Quebec as a battery materials researcher, was arrested earlier this month and is facing four charges in total, including fraud, for obtaining trade secrets, and breach of trust by public officers.

