BRIEF-South Korea Government Says Orders Striking Truckers In Cement Industry To Return To Work

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 07:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 07:21 IST
BRIEF-South Korea Government Says Orders Striking Truckers In Cement Industry To Return To Work

Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* SOUTH KOREA GOVERNMENT SAYS ORDERS STRIKING TRUCKERS IN CEMENT INDUSTRY TO RETURN TO WORK

