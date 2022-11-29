Left Menu

Man injured in police firing in a case of mistaken identity

The incident took place on Monday when two suspected dacoits were also apprehended in a simultaneous operation, Nagaon superintendent of police Leena Doley said.The case of firing at a man in a case of mistaken identity took place at a police check point at Singimari area to nab a most wanted dacoit Zahir Alam.When a motorbike approached the check point, the rider was signaled to stop.

PTI | Nagaon/Diphu | Updated: 29-11-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 14:46 IST
Man injured in police firing in a case of mistaken identity
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A person was injured in police firing in a case of mistaken identity in Nagaon district of Assam during an operation to nab a notorious dacoit, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday when two suspected dacoits were also apprehended in a simultaneous operation, Nagaon superintendent of police Leena Doley said.

The case of firing at a man in a case of mistaken identity took place at a police check point at Singimari area to nab a most wanted dacoit Zahir Alam.

"When a motorbike approached the check point, the rider was signaled to stop. But he rode away and our team fired with the intention to deflate a tyre. The bullet, however, hit the rider's foot," Doley said. The man was found to be a local and rushed to the hospital and he is out of danger, the SP said. In the other operation at Ganabari area, two suspected dacoits were arrested by the police. One factory-made pistol and two bullets were recovered from them, she said. Interrogation of the duo is on to find out if they are part of a gang, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022