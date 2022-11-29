Left Menu

Two held with fake Indian, Nepalese currencies, press IDs in UP

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) posted at the India-Nepal border and officers from the local police station seized fake Indian currency worth Rs 3.5 lakh and arrested two youths, an official said.

Another Rs 60,000 in Indian tender and Rs 4.4 lakh in fake Nepalese rupee, a country-made pistol, ammunition and identity cards of media outlets from the duo were also seized from them, he said.

One of the youths arrested is a known criminal, who had used three different identities, the official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar on Tuesday said the police received a tip-off about smuggling of fake Indian and Nepalese currencies. It was also learnt that the criminal activities were carried out in the garb of journalism.

Acting on the tip-off, a joint team of the ATS and the police searched two persons in Murtiha police station limits and seized Rs 3.5 lakh in fake Indian currency, Rs 4.4 lakh in fake Nepalese rupee, Rs 60,000 in Indian tender, a country-made pistol, ammunition, three identity cards of media outlets, four mobile phones and a motorcycle. The two men were also arrested.

One of the arrested accused has been identified as Pritam Singh alias Sonu alias Doctor Singh, son of Arun Singh alias Roda Singh alias Gurbux Singh, of Lakhimpur Kheri district. The other accused is Gonda district native Awadhesh Tiwari.

Kumar said the ATS and the police are looking into the contacts of the arrested accused.

