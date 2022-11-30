Left Menu

White House: China protesters should not be harmed or coerced

That's what peaceful protest is all about and that's what we have continued to stand up for whether it's in China or Iran or elsewhere around the world...," he told CNN. Chinese authorities have been seeking out some who gathered at weekend protests, people who were at the Beijing demonstrations told Reuters. China's foreign ministry says rights and freedoms must be exercised within the framework of the law.

Protesters in China opposing COVID-19 lockdowns should not be physically harmed or intimidated, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday. "We don't want to see protesters physically harmed, intimidated or coerced in any way. That's what peaceful protest is all about and that's what we have continued to stand up for whether it's in China or Iran or elsewhere around the world...," he told CNN.

Chinese authorities have been seeking out some who gathered at weekend protests, people who were at the Beijing demonstrations told Reuters. China's foreign ministry says rights and freedoms must be exercised within the framework of the law.

