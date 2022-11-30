Left Menu

Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional, but holds out hope

But in what plaintiffs took as a sign of hope, the Tokyo district court ruling also said the absence of any legal system for same-sex couples to have families was an infringement of their human rights. Japan's constitution defines marriage as based on "the mutual consent of both sexes," and the ruling party of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has disclosed no plans yet to review the matter or propose legislation.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-11-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 12:00 IST
Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional, but holds out hope
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

A court said on Wednesday that Japan's ban on same-sex marriage was constitutional, delivering a blow to LGBTQ rights with the second such ruling in the only G7 nation where same-sex marriage is not permitted. But in what plaintiffs took as a sign of hope, the Tokyo district court ruling also said the absence of any legal system for same-sex couples to have families was an infringement of their human rights.

Japan's constitution defines marriage as based on "the mutual consent of both sexes," and the ruling party of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has disclosed no plans yet to review the matter or propose legislation. The court ruled that banning same-sex marriage was in line with the constitution, reaching the same conclusion as a court in Osaka in June. A court in Sapporo, northern Japan, last year raised hopes when it ruled the ban was unconstitutional.

Eight people in four couples were involved in the case, saying the same-sex marriage ban contravenes their human rights. They had also demanded 1 million yen each in damages, a demand the court rejected. The decision came a day after the U.S. Senate passed a same-sex marriage protection bill and Singapore lifted a ban on gay sex but limited the prospects for legalising same-sex marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022