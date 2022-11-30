Left Menu

Haryana's Manu, Rhythm bag double golds in team events

In the juniors, Haryanas tally of 1728 was better than silver winning Punjabs total of 1703 logged by Arshdeep kaur, Navroop Kaur Gill and Simranpreet Kaur Brar.Delhi won bronze in the category.Rhythm and Manu also qualified for the top eight ranking round in the individual competitions of both the events.

Olympian Manu Bhaker and current India number one Rhythm Sangwan combined to win two gold medals for Haryana in the women's and junior women's 25m pistol team competition at the Shooting Nationals here on Wednesday.

The duo partnered Anita Devi in the women's event and Tejaswini in the juniors to win the gold medal on both occasions.

Haryana beat Telangana to claim gold in the women's 25m pistol team, logging a score of 1726 to the latter's cumulative score of 1696. Esha Singh, Megana Sadula and Malabika Baruah represented Telangana. Maharashtra won bronze on the same score but with lesser inner 10s than Telangana. In the juniors, Haryana's tally of 1728 was better than silver winning Punjab's total of 1703 logged by Arshdeep kaur, Navroop Kaur Gill and Simranpreet Kaur Brar.

Delhi won bronze in the category.

Rhythm and Manu also qualified for the top eight ranking round in the individual competitions of both the events. Rhythm shot 588 to top both the qualifications while Manu qualified seventh in the women's individual and fourth in the juniors with a score of 577.

Tamil Nadu's Nilaa Rajaa Baalu was the junior women's trap champion while Delhi and Haryana won the women's and junior women's team trap competitions respectively.

