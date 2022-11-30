Biden commits to protect Nevada's Spirit Mountain
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 22:59 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to protect Nevada's Spirit Mountain and the surrounding wilderness area.
"I'm committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many tribes that are here today," Biden announced during remarks at the two-day Tribal Nations summit in Washington.
