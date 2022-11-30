Left Menu

Ukraine says it recovers guns, cash from properties of pro-Kremlin politician

In a statement, the SBU said its searches of homes and offices belonging to Yevhen Murayev, who it said was "hiding from justice abroad", and his associates were part of a criminal investigation into treason. Murayev's political party and a television channel under his control were seen as vehicles for Kremlin interests in Ukraine before Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 23:15 IST
Ukraine says it recovers guns, cash from properties of pro-Kremlin politician

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officials found weapons and Russian cash on Wednesday after searching properties in around Kyiv linked to a pro-Russian former politician, the agency said. In a statement, the SBU said its searches of homes and offices belonging to Yevhen Murayev, who it said was "hiding from justice abroad", and his associates were part of a criminal investigation into treason.

Murayev's political party and a television channel under his control were seen as vehicles for Kremlin interests in Ukraine before Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion. The party, Nashi, was banned after Russian forces swept into Ukraine. He had promoted views that aligned with Russian narratives on Ukraine, including that the 2014 Maidan protests in Kyiv were a Western-backed coup and the Kremlin-fuelled war in eastern Ukraine that followed was an internal conflict.

Weeks before Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine this year, Britain's foreign ministry said Russia was considering installing Murayev to lead a new puppet government, a claim denied both by him and by Moscow. The SBU said an independent analysis of Murayev's public statements "testify to the presence in his actions of signs" of treason.

It said the materials seized in Wednesday's searches would be examined further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022