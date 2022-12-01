Left Menu

U.S. seeks $5.4 mln from Russian businessman Malofeyev's account

Prosecutors said he sold the shell company the next year for $1 to an unnamed Greek business partner but that the sale agreement was backdated to July 2014, before sanctions were imposed. According to the complaint, the Texas bank continued to recognize Malofeyev as the owner of the shares and flagged the attempted transfer to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 02:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 02:22 IST
U.S. seeks $5.4 mln from Russian businessman Malofeyev's account

Prosecutors on Wednesday moved to confiscate $5.4 million from a U.S. bank account belonging to Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev, who Washington has accused of financing separatists in eastern Ukraine and Crimea and imposed sanctions on him.

Federal prosecutors in New York said in court papers they were entitled to the money because Malofeyev sought to transfer it to a business partner, in violation of U.S. sanctions. The civil forfeiture complaint marks the latest push by the U.S. government to seize control of wealthy Russians' assets, as it pressures Moscow to halt its invasion of Ukraine.

It also illustrates the tactics that U.S. authorities say individuals sometimes use to try to move funds out of reach. Malofeyev could not be reached for comment, and is believed to be at large in Russia. He has denied funding separatists. Moscow calls its activities in Ukraine a "special military operation."

According to Wednesday's complaint, Malofeyev in March 2014 used a Seychelles shell company to invest $10 million in shares in a Texas bank, Strategic Growth Bancorp. Prosecutors said he sold the shell company the next year for $1 to an unnamed Greek business partner but that the sale agreement was backdated to July 2014, before sanctions were imposed.

According to the complaint, the Texas bank continued to recognize Malofeyev as the owner of the shares and flagged the attempted transfer to the U.S. Treasury Department. Prosecutors said Malofeyev's shares were converted into cash and deposited into a blocked account when Strategic merged with Denver-based Sunflower Bank in 2016.

Sunflower Bank said in a June statement related to the case that it is "proud to partner with law enforcement." Neither Strategic Growth Bancorp nor Sunflower Bank have been accused of wrongdoing. Since launching its KleptoCapture task force in March, the U.S. Department of Justice has won warrants to seize yachts and planes owned by people it suspects of enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Prosecutors have also charged several Russians and various U.S. and Europe-based associates with sanctions violations. Malofeyev himself was charged in March with evading sanctions and using co-conspirators to secretly acquire media organizations across Europe.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
3
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
4
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022