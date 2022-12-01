NATO's Stoltenberg cautions against economic dependency on China
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he still believes in the benefits of free trade but warned of the security consequences that come with engaging with authoritarian powers such as China. "The war in Ukraine has ... This should lead us to assess our dependencies on other authoritarian states, not least China," he said in a speech at the Berlin Security Conference.
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-12-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 14:13 IST
- Country:
- Germany
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he still believes in the benefits of free trade but warned of the security consequences that come with engaging with authoritarian powers such as China.
"The war in Ukraine has ... demonstrated our dangerous dependency on Russian gas. This should lead us to assess our dependencies on other authoritarian states, not least China," he said in a speech at the Berlin Security Conference.
