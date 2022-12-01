Left Menu

Maha: Nine-year-old girl found dead with throat slit, teenage boy detained on murder charge

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 17:00 IST
Maha: Nine-year-old girl found dead with throat slit, teenage boy detained on murder charge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old girl was found dead with her throat slit in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, following which a teenage boy was detained on the charge of murdering her, a police official said.

The body was found in the premises of a housing complex near Kalyan railway station, although she was not a resident there, the Mahatma Phule police station official said.

''The residents of the society alerted the police and her body was sent for post-mortem. We have registered a case of murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions,'' he said.

Based on the CCTV footage in the area, we detained a 15-year-old boy, who allegedly killed the child after her father scolded him, the official said.

The victim and the accused are seen together in some CCTV grabs and the crime may have taken place around 4 am on Thursday, he said.

It is also suspected that the girl was raped before being murdered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022