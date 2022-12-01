Air raid warning issued over all Ukraine - Ukrainian officials
01-12-2022
Air raid alerts were issued across all of Ukraine on Thursday following warnings by Ukrainian officials that Russia was preparing a new wave of missile and drone strikes.
"An overall air raid alert is in place in Ukraine. Go to shelters," country's border service wrote on Telegram messaging app.
