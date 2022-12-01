Left Menu

EU ready to step up efforts to find Northern Ireland solution, Brexit chief says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:54 IST
The European Union is ready to intensify efforts to find a solution for the contested Northern Ireland protocol in the Brexit deal with Britain, the EU's Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday.

"The EU's ready to double down on our efforts to find joint solutions for the benefit of all communities in Northern Ireland. I want to make the most of this clear window of opportunity," Sefcovic said in a tweet following a phone call with Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

