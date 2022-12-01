EU ready to step up efforts to find Northern Ireland solution, Brexit chief says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:54 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union is ready to intensify efforts to find a solution for the contested Northern Ireland protocol in the Brexit deal with Britain, the EU's Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday.
"The EU's ready to double down on our efforts to find joint solutions for the benefit of all communities in Northern Ireland. I want to make the most of this clear window of opportunity," Sefcovic said in a tweet following a phone call with Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Union
- Northern Ireland
- Britain
- James Cleverly
- Brexit
- Foreign
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's NICE recommends against NHS use of 5 COVID treatments as not cost-effective
Biden and Sunak discuss Ukraine, China, Northern Ireland
India's Modi and Britain's Sunak meet at G20, discuss ways to increase trade
Britain issues first spaceport licence ahead of maiden satellite launch
Science News Roundup: NASA's Artemis moon rocket's main fuel tanks filled for debut launch; Britain issues first spaceport licence ahead of maiden satellite launch and more