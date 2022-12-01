NATO's Stoltenberg: China is not an adversary

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said China posed a challenge to the defence alliance's security and values but was not considered an adversary.

"Each individual ally has to find a balance between economic engagement with China and at the same time preventing becoming too dependent or vulnerable related to economic interaction with China," Stoltenberg said at the Berlin Security Conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)