NATO's Stoltenberg: China is not an adversary

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-12-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 21:35 IST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said China posed a challenge to the defence alliance's security and values but was not considered an adversary.

"Each individual ally has to find a balance between economic engagement with China and at the same time preventing becoming too dependent or vulnerable related to economic interaction with China," Stoltenberg said at the Berlin Security Conference.

