Poonawala's polygraph, narco answers same: sources

The answers that Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar's murder, gave in his polygraph and narco-analysis tests, and during the police interrogation are the same, sources said on Friday.

During the narco analysis, Poonawala told investigators that he also used a cleaver to cut Walkar's body into pieces and that he threw the saw somewhere in the bushes near his office in Gurgaon, the police sources said.

Poonawala said he had thrown her head in the forest areas of Mehrauli and disposed of her mobile phone in the sea in Mumbai.

The confessions of Poonawala during his 14 days of police custody are similar to those in response to the questions asked during his polygraph and narco analysis test, according to sources.

''He fully cooperated during both the tests. He gave the same responses to the questions that were asked by the police during interrogation. There was no change in statement during his polygraph and narco-analysis test,'' said a source.

He admitted to have killed his girlfriend and also confessed to have disposed of her body parts in different locations across the forest areas of Delhi, the source added.

However, police are yet to find the skull of Walkar and are still hunting for the same along with other remaining parts of the body.

The post-narco analysis session of Poonawala was completed within two-hours on Friday, officials said.

A four-member team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the investigating officer arrived at the Tihar Jail in New Delhi for a 'post-test interview' with Poonawala.

The interview in Central Jail No. 4 was expected to start from 10 am and go on till 3 pm, but it was delayed. The team reached the prison around 11.30 am and the entire session went on for about 1 hours and 40 minutes.

After the session, Poonawala was informed about the replies he gave in his narco analysis test on Thursday. This arrangement was made as per a court order in view of the risks involved in his transportation, the officials said.

Poonawala's narco analysis test, which went on for more than two hours at a Rohini hospital, was completely successful.

Police sources said they were now sure that what Poonawala confessed during the interrogation and during the subsequent polygraph and narco analysis is the same. So, this avoids any kind of new twists in the ongoing investigation.

The sources said that the DNA report of Walkar is expected by next week and since more than 13 bones had been recovered so far, only the quantum and quality of specific bones would be matched by the doctor to ascertain and confirm the death of Walkar.

''We have enough evidence to prove that he killed his live-in partner. However, we are still awaiting for the digital footprints and evidence which will play a vital role in view of investigation,'' said sources, adding that we have gathered more evidence in the case as the investigation was still in progress.

However, police did not divulge further details as it may hamper their ongoing investigation.

