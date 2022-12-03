Left Menu

UK PM Sunak discussed defense alliance, Ukraine with heads of Qatar, Turkey -Downing Street

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2022 03:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 02:57 IST
UK PM Sunak discussed defense alliance, Ukraine with heads of Qatar, Turkey -Downing Street
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had calls with the emir of Qatar and the president of Turkey on Friday afternoon to discuss defense collaboration and the Ukraine crisis, Downing Street said in a statement.

Sunak and Qatar's head of state Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also agreed to continue to work together bilaterally as well as through a future Gulf Cooperation Council trade deal, the statement said.

The prime minister offered his condolences for the recent terrorist attacks in Turkey in his call with President Erdogan, and stressed the UK's commitment to upholding regional security as bilateral and NATO partners, it read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,061 a day earlier; Beijing reports 942 symptomatic, and 3,026 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 1 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,06...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022