Putin could use peace talks to restock his army, warns UK Foreign Minister Cleverly -The Telegraph
Peace talks with Russian soldiers in Ukraine could be used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to restock his armies before launching another attack, the British foreign secretary said in an interview with The Telegraph.
James Cleverly revealed concerns the Russian president could pretend to engage in negotiations while actually training more troops and sending more ammunition, the newspaper said.
There was a risk "a ceasefire is actually just used by Putin to train up more troops and to produce more ammunition and to refit his damaged armed forces and to rearm his armed forces," The Telegraph quoted Cleverly as saying.
