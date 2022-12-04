Left Menu

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 04-12-2022 12:08 IST
State news: Iran executed 4 people for spying for Israel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Iran

Iranian authorities executed four people on Sunday accused of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, the state-run IRNA news agency said.

IRNA said the country's powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of people linked to the Israeli agency. It said members stole and destroyed private and public property and kidnapped individuals and interrogated them.

The report said the alleged spies had weapons and received wages from Mossad in the form of cryptocurrency.

Israel and Iran are regional arch-enemies.

IRNA identified the executed prisoners as Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabadi, Milad Ashrafi and Manouchehr Shahbandi.

