AP govt accords civic reception to President Murmu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 04-12-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 12:35 IST
AP govt accords civic reception to President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu was on Sunday felicitated by the Andhra Pradesh government at a civic reception in Vijayawada, on her maiden visit to the state.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the President and presented her the portraits of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and other dignitaries attended the event.

The President arrived in Vijayawada on Sunday morning on a two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh.

The Governor, Chief Minister, the Union Minister and Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy accorded a warm reception on her arrival in the Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram.

She later proceeded to the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada where the Governor hosted a banquet in her honour.

